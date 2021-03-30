Newsmaker: New CEO of Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation speaks with News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a new CEO of Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation and she’s had to guide her company through in times recent severe weather.

Jennifer Brogdon is the new CEO and GM and joined News 2 via phone to discuss her role.

“We still have some challenges. We have folks out there trying to repair damages from the recent floods,” said Brogdon.

Brogdon said they had about a third of their customers facing a power outage.

“We did not hesitate to reach out to other co-operative friends and call in for support. I think the support we received from the other co-ops was really key to getting everything back on as fast as we did.”

Brogdon said the role has been challenging but a real joy to be able to work with her teammates.