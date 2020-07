NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching. It has affected both home and business owners, but Nashville Electric Service hopes to relieve some of that worry.

NES is now providing assistance for overdue power bills. Sylvia Smith, Vice President of Customer Service, spoke with News 2 about NES’s assistance plan. To learn more, click here.

