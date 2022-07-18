FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — While folks have already started counting down to the new school year, Franklin Police said it’s in need of more school crossing guards.

“We’re looking for some great folks. We’ve got 19 school zones just in the city of Franklin,” said Lt. Charlie Warner. “Some of them require more than one crossing guard.”

Warner said crossing guards are important members of the team.

“They work morning and afternoon, part-time hours. We’re looking for folks that are assertive but kind,” he added they’re looking for people who can work in all kinds of weather conditions.

Warner added they’re always looking for more crossing guards to help cover all the shifts needed. They are also offering a higher starting pay than the past at $20.29 per hour.

If you’re interested in applying, click on this link.