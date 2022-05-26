NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Foster families are needed in Tennessee.

For more on how you can help make a positive impact on children, Brittany Farrar, Regional Director for Youth Villages, joined News 2’s Neil Orne on News 2 at 11 with more.

“There’s currently over 8,000 kids in foster care in the state of Tennessee,” Farrar said. “Our kids are good kids just like any other child, they just are, unfortunately are in a place where home may not be a safe place for them. So, they’re in need of a caring adult that can provide them with stability and a safe home.”

About 1,000 children age out of care every year in Tennessee and about 80 percent of children adopted from foster care in Tennessee are adopted by their foster parents.