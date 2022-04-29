NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

Dr. Marshall Hall of TriStar Skyline Medical Center joined News 2’s Neil Orne on News 2 at 11 to discuss how to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

Anyone looking to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer use can drop them off Saturday at TriStar Skyline Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

