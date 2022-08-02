NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County law enforcement agencies are coming together for this year’s National Night Out. Nolensville Police Assistant Chief Michael Terns joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what to expect.

It’s a night for law enforcement and communities to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

“This is a way for people to see what we do and the full scope of law enforcement and more importantly, to shake hands and see that we’re real people that are out here to help them,” said Assistant Chief Michael Terns.

Food trucks, inflatables, and giveaways will be up for grabs for families to enjoy at the event. Assistant Chief Turns says the community will also get the opportunity to get up and close with the equipment they work with every day.

“Kids are really interested in the vehicles, they want to turn on the lights and see the K9 demonstrations,” said Turns, “We’ll have a firetruck there, a helicopter, and the kids are really interested in the material things.”

National Night Out will be held on August 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Nolensville Park.