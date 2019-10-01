Newsmaker: National Night Out Against Crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They see things we could never imagine and because of that suicide rates are significantly higher for first responders. But a non-profit organization aims to provide the support and resources they need to help with PTSD.

It’s called "Serve and Protect" and its located just down the road in Brentwood. Founder and former detective Rob Michaels joined News 2 to explain more.