NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual community-building campaign is returning to Nashville. Metro Police Lieutenant Tommy Durbin joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on National Night Out.

National Night Out occurs on the first Tuesday of August every year and serves as an opportunity for the police department and community to come together.

“We want everybody to see all of the stuff that the city has invested in for their safety and see that it’s not just used for making arrests; it’s used for rescuing people,” said Lieutenant Durbin.

Lieutenant Durbin serves as a pilot in Metro Nashville Police Department’s Aviation Unit. He states the department plans to display three helicopters in different locations across the Metro area. Durbin says he looks forward to the kids excitement when they see the Metro helicopters.

“They usually ask how fast it will go, how high it will go, and when you think you’ve heard all the questions, some child will come up and ask you one that is different, “said Lieutenant Durbin.

To view where the helicopters will be displayed, watch the entire interview above.