Newsmaker: National Museum of African American Music hosting block party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Museum of African American Music is now open at Fifth and Broadway.

This weekend, they’re hosting a free party for the public to enjoy. H. Beecher Hicks, President and CEO of the museum, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the party.

“We are going to have a Juneteenth celebration with a block party on the rooftop of Fifth and Broadway, so it should be a day full of fun [Saturday],” Hicks said. “Certainly Juneteenth is a fitting time for us to be opening the museum, a new holiday that celebrates the freedom of African Americans in this country.”

