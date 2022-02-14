NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s national heart month and Dr. Ashley Bock, a cardiologist at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, joins Neil Orne by phone in the News 2 studio with some tips you should keep in mind regarding heart health.

Dr. Bock says during the height of the pandemic many people have delayed seeking medical care, but now is the perfect time to think about their cardiovascular health.

“During the last few years many people have delayed seeking medical care and I think there has been some fear of hospitals and even the clinics,” said Dr. Bock, “but now is an important time to regroup and start addressing some risk factors and think of our cardiovascular care.”

Dr. Bock says heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States and gives some signs you should look out for.

Signs of heart disease:

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Sweating

Tightening in the chest

Weakness or fatigue

