Newsmaker: National Crime Victims’ Rights week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For victims of violent crime and their families, the impact of those crimes in felt for years.

Davidson County will be marking National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

Valerie Craig of Tennessee Voices For Victims joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the group’s mission.

“Every year, a week is set aside to just give victims of crime a chance to be remembered….Davidson County always chooses Sunday, the first day of the week, to have our ceremony. The ceremony is designed to allow people whose lives have been impacted by violence to come together to see that they’re not along,” she said.

