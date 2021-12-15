NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Christmas classic is returning to Music City this week! Mollie Sansone of Nashville Ballet joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio by phone to discuss more on this year’s performances.

Nashville’s Nutcracker is set to return to TPAC on December 15-24 and those in attendance can expect the performance to stay true to home.

“What makes Nashville’s Nutcracker so unique is that it takes place here in 1897 at the Centennial Exposition and it features wonderful landmarks like the Parthenon in Centennial Park so it’s true to home,” said Sansone.

Also, this year the Nashville Opera and Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music will assist in musical performances.

Sansone, who has performed in the Nashville Ballet for 18 seasons, said performing the Christmas classic never gets old.

“It never gets old and that is a testament to our progress as artists and dancers every year to how we have grown and to share that with everyone is just a wonderful gift,” said Sansone.

Tickets can be purchased here.