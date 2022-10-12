NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first Music City Harvest Party is kicking off this weekend! Loren Chumley with the Nashville Wine Auction joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event that helps fund the fight against cancer.

Chumley says Nashville Wine Auction is the nation’s oldest charity wine auction and looks to fund the fight against cancer by hosting several fundraising events. The charity wine auction has raised $32 million over the years.

“That money is used in Middle Tennessee for a number of different projects,” said Chumley. “Most recently, we paid for mammogram screenings with Ascension Saint Thomas with their mobile mammography van to actually help rural and low-income women get the screenings they need that they may have missed during the pandemic.”

Nashville Wine Auction’s Music City Harvest Party will take place on October 14 at the Historic Cedarwood at 3831 Whites Creek Pike.

To purchase tickets, click here.