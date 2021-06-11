Newsmaker: Nashville Walk4Hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend a special event is being held to celebrate and promote hearing health.

Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas of Good Morning Nashville took centerstage on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event.

“I’m teaming up with Walk4Hearing this weekend to really celebrate and promote hearing health, and basically what we want to do is to connect those to encourage the hearing loss and give them resources and support,” Thomas said.

