Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds return with limited season ticket memberships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Minor League Baseball is coming back to Nashville for the first time in a year and a half.

Adam Nuse, GM of the Nashville Sounds, joined News 2 to discuss the announcement.

Nuse says he is most excited about getting to see fans again. He says fans will be amazed at Germantown. There is a new sports bar and energy to enjoy in Germantown, according to Nuse.

They will begin around a quarter capacity, around 2500. Opening day is April 6, 2021.

