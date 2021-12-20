NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Sounds has a new general manager and C.O.O.! General Manager Adam English joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss his new position of leadership with the Nashville baseball club.

The Nashville Sounds announced on October 2 that Adam English will serve as the team’s new general manager. English comes to Nashville after serving as vice president for the Gwinnett Stripers and says he enjoys the city so far.

“It has been amazing,” said English. “I have always admired the city of Nashville and the South and it’s an honor to be in this great city,” said the new general manager.

When asked if he had any goals he wishes for the team to achieve under his leadership, he said he has quite a few in mind.

“Yes, we have goals. I mean my main focus is to focus on our people, focus on the fan experience, and make the experience at First Horizon Park and the Sounds remain as one as the most elite experiences of minor league baseball,” said English.

To learn more about the changes to expect under his leadership, watch the entire interview above.