Breaking News
TDH: 5 people in Middle Tennessee, 4 in Williamson County have coronavirus
1  of  6
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Dickson County Schools Father Ryan High School Lighthouse Christian School United Christian Academy Williamson County Schools

Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds give back to tornado victims

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks one week since an EF-2 tornado left much of the Germantown neighborhood in shambles. It happened right across the street from where the Nashville Sounds play.

First Horizon Park suffered minor damage but it was enough to cancel two Vanderbilt games set for next week. The Sounds hope to have it repaired by opening day next month. Still, in the midst of uncertainty, the Sounds have been working hard to take care of those around them.

News 2 spoke with General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam Nuse about how the Sounds are giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar