Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds give back to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marks one week since an EF-2 tornado left much of the Germantown neighborhood in shambles. It happened right across the street from where the Nashville Sounds play.

First Horizon Park suffered minor damage but it was enough to cancel two Vanderbilt games set for next week. The Sounds hope to have it repaired by opening day next month. Still, in the midst of uncertainty, the Sounds have been working hard to take care of those around them.

News 2 spoke with General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam Nuse about how the Sounds are giving back to the community.