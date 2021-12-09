NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, people in Nashville who are wanted for non-violent crimes will have an opportunity to get favorable consideration if they turn themselves in.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what the event means for those who take part.

“We have a site set up at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 2021 Herman Street. We’ll have the police department there. We’ll have judges there. We’ll have prosecutors there and defense attorneys there…we’ve got a lot of outstanding warrants, many of them for minor offenses,” Funk said.

Funk also added that a lot of these warrants stem from the disruption in the court system because of COVID-19.

“This is an opportunity for folks to turn themselves in because they missed court primarily, in a way where they can get back into the justice system, have their case reviewed on the spot,” Funk said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.