Newsmaker: Nashville Rescue Mission in urgent need of water bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Rescue Mission is in need of donations at this time. During the summer, officials say there is more demand for donations and they’re currently struggling.

Michelle Sanders Brinson of the Nashville Rescue Mission joined News 2 to discuss the supplies they need.

Sanders Brinson told News 2 they are in an urgent need of water bottles and simply do not have enough for all of those they help. About 800 guests come to the mission each day.

Sanders Brinson said they need about 2,400 bottles of water a day and as the temperatures increase, that demand will increase.

The public can donate cases of water to help the mission reach their goal.

