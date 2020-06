NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While most places are reopening their doors, the Nashville Public Library is keeping all of its branches partially closed to ensure safety. While you can’t go in you can still check books and other items out through a new curbside service.

Andrea Fanta, Head of Communications and Marketing for Nashville Public Library joins News 2 to breakdown the new service.

Curbside service for the library began June 8. To learn more about it, click here.