Newsmaker: Nashville Predators feed the front lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators might not be playing any games right now, but they are still giving back in the community.

The Predators have had a very busy pause in the season.

Rebecca King is the VP of Community Relations for the Nashville Predators and said this is the time they want to make a difference.

King said the team is working with corporate partners and local restaurants by delivering meals to hospitals, to every shift of every police station in Davidson County, fire fighters and first responders. King said they simply want to thank those who have been on call since the pandemic started.

