Since 1981, funding collected from Tennessee’s soft drink and malt beverage industries has been used to reduce roadside litter and prevent littering behavior in communities across the state.

News 2 at 11 was joined by Glenda Jones and Greg Murphy who both help keep Middle Tennessee beautiful along with Sergeant Jennifer Caruthers.

The goal of the grant is behavior change and public awareness of the statewide litter problem. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about watch the entire interview above.