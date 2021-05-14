Newsmaker: Nashville lifts indoor mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a big day in Nashville as the city has lifted its indoor mask mandate.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss his thoughts on the decision.

“Everybody can now confidently make plans, go to ballgames, weddings, get ready to have a big summer,” the mayor said excitedly.

According to Mayor Cooper, 300,000 Nashvillians getting vaccinated was the key to reopening the city and lifting the mandate.

“As vaccination numbers went up, we were headed in this direction, and then the CDC went ahead and gave guidance – that people didn’t need to wear masks, particularly if they’ve been vaccinated. What made this all possible is 300,000 Nashvillians getting vaccinated,” Mayor Cooper said.

The mayor believes the only way Nashville will go back to enforcing a mask mandate is if a variant of COVID-19 was found to be resistant to the vaccines.

