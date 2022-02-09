NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re learning more about one of Nashville’s Civil Rights icons that broke gender barriers for Nashville Public Transit. Nickelle Smith is joined in the News 2 studio by Harry Duff Sr. as he proudly discussed his wife’s legacy.

Elizabeth Duff broke gender barriers when she became the first woman to drive a city bus in Nashville. Harry Duff Sr. said driving a bus was something his wife wanted to do since childhood.

“Since she was a little girl on her first trip on a bus, she watched the drivers, and it’s something that stayed with her because she always wanted to drive a vehicle like that or a tractor-trailer,” said Duff Sr.

In fact, Duff’s husband said she got to fulfill that dream by driving her son’s tractor-trailer in their neighborhood before she passed.

Elizabeth Duff passed away from COVID-19 complications last year, but her husband says her legacy continues to live on within the family.

“She’s got a son that’s driving and a grandson that’s driving for WeGo,” said Duff Sr., “So she’s going to be around for a little while.”

Elizabeth Duff was the first female African American bus driver in Nashville and drove from 1974 to 2007.

To learn more about all the accomplishments Elizabeth Duff made throughout the city and in her life, watch the entire interview above.