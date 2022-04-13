NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Big crowds are expected at the flea market at Nashville Fairgrounds this month. The Fairgrounds Nashville Executive Director Laura Womack joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what to expect at the market.

Womack says as springtime approaches and society begins to exit a lengthy pandemic, the community at the Nashville Fairgrounds is energized and ready to host events.

“We are energized, I think that’s the best word to describe what’s happening at the Nashville Fairgrounds,” said Womack, “Our events are picking up, the spring flea markets have been traditionally spectacular, we have racing season underway, and the stadium opens May 1, so we got a lot of activity happening.”

Those who attend the flea market can experience a variety of different items sold by multiple vendors. Womack says some vendors travel to the event from as far as California and New York.

“Our vendors have been incredibly loyal and really make the market what it is,” said Womack, “We have been consistently ranked in the top 10 in the country and this month we got over 204 vendors with over 500 booths.”

Flea markets take place every third weekend of the month, excluding December, at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

This month the flea market will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 23, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24.

To learn more about events being held at Nashville Fairgrounds watch the entire interview above.