Newsmaker: Nashville celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Yuri Cunza joined Nikelle Smith on News 2 to discuss the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how it will be celebrated in Nashville.

Currently, Tennessee’s Hispanic population is up to 480,000 making up about 7% of the state’s total population.

Cunza says this month will help people understand the value Hispanics have towards the country’s economy and contributions to the country as a whole.

“This month is used to celebrate America and the diversity of those who make up America who have roots in a Spanish-speaking country,” said Cunza.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss