Newsmaker: Nashville celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Yuri Cunza joined Nikelle Smith on News 2 to discuss the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how it will be celebrated in Nashville.

Currently, Tennessee’s Hispanic population is up to 480,000 making up about 7% of the state’s total population.

Cunza says this month will help people understand the value Hispanics have towards the country’s economy and contributions to the country as a whole.

“This month is used to celebrate America and the diversity of those who make up America who have roots in a Spanish-speaking country,” said Cunza.