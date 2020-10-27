Newsmaker: Nashville Cares Virtual Aids Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charities are finding new ways to raise money due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amna Osman is the CEO of Nashville Cares and joined News 2 via phone to discuss how they’re changing up their Annual Aids Walk. It will be virtual this year.

This walk is one of Nashville Cares biggest fundraisers. It takes place on November 21, 2020.

