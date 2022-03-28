NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March is “Music in Our Schools Month”. CMA Foundation’s Executive Director Tiffany Kerns joins Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio with more on the impact music has on children in school.

The CMA Foundation is using the month of March as an opportunity to showcase how music and other art forms help kids work through mental health challenges which Kerns say was especially emphasized amid the pandemic.

“We know that our students need this, especially coming out of a pandemic,” said Kerns, “engaging that creative muscle is key in the brain development of our students and making sure that they are discovering a talent while joining in collaboration with peers.”

Kerns says the CMA Foundation uses the month of March to be as loud and proud as possible when stressing the importance of music within the school system.

“For us, it is making sure that every school sees the value that music brings to its community and remember that the gift of music really is life-changing for our young people and it’s so important that our next generation has access to it,” said Kerns.

