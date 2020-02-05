Newsmaker: Music City Yoga Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yoga has proven to positively impact both your physical and mental health. Some of those benefits are increased flexibility, muscle strength, metabolism and reducing anxiety and stress.

If you’ve never tried it now is your chance to do so while helping a local nonprofit. The music city yoga festival is just one week away and you still have time to sign up.

Outreach Manager, Natalie Aulvin Thomas of Small World Yoga joins News 2 to discuss the big event and how impactful it is on the community. The festival has been going on for six years. Every hour there will be a different style of yoga with a new teacher for each class. An estimated 300 to 400 people are expected to attend. You do not have to be a pro to join in on the fun!

Small World Yoga is the only nonprofit studio in Nashville. The nonprofit started with 10 teachers in 15 different areas and has grown to 143 volunteer teachers in over 115 locations. All class are only five dollars!

If you would like to attend this year’s yoga festival visit the website.