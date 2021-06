MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro will be celebrating July 4 with a special event called “Celebration Under the Stars” at Fountains of Gateway.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland spoke with News 2 via phone to talk about the event.

Community members are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the fireworks show. There will also be live music by The Cleverlys which will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage.

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

