MAURY CO. Tenn. (WKRN) – Mule Day returns to Maury County this weekend and according to Columbia’s Mayor this will be the best one yet.

This year’s slogan – The Mules are Back in Town.

“It is a historical event for our community,” said Mayor Chaz Molder. “It actually dates back over a 100 years to the time when they would gather around the square and actually have mule auctions which was appropriate for that era.”

Mayor Molder said a record number of entrants have signed up for Saturday’s parade that starts at 11a.m.

Mule Day attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country and some international travelers as well.

“It’s a piece of Americana when you come down here in our historic downtown when you come to see the parade and go to the park and see the arts and crafts vendors and food and flea market. It’s really just America at its best,” said Mayor Molder.

Mule Day activities have been underway all week long. But, there’s plenty of more fun to be had. Live music and entertainment, mule pulling, mule shows, arts/crafts and the big parade are still ahead. Click here for the full schedule of Mule Day events.