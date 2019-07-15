Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Top Stories
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Despite booming market, Nashville still experiences job turnover
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Live Newscasts
College
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
More
Meet the Team
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Jobs at WKRN
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Newsmaker: MTSU adult degree programs
Newsmaker
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Jul 15, 2019 / 03:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2019 / 03:21 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Derrick Morgan announces retirement
Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Smoky Mountains
Don't Miss
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Smoky Mountains
Alaska man charged with illegally killing polar bear
2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack
Police investigate after US flag removed during protest
Community Calendar