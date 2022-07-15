MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Mt. Juliet will be turning 50 this weekend, and it’s celebrating with a big birthday bash.

“We’re really stoked about this. We’ve got a really big event. Probably, the biggest event Mt. Juliet’s put on ever,” said Rocky Lee, Parks Director.

“We have something for age 2 to 92,” said Justin Beasley, Mt. Juliet PIO. “We have Darryl Worley, the Cedar Creek Boys, we have Cheri Hefner headlining on the stage at the amphitheater stage. We also have inflatables, Ava’s splash pad for the kiddos, we’ve got a car display, a wine tasting, we have a lot of events, a lot of great food trucks will be out.”

There will also be hot-air balloon rides, games, face painting and much more.

“There’s only one 50th birthday, and we want to do it right,” said Beasley.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit to local charities: MJ 4 Hope and Everyone’s Wilson.

“We’re going to knock this one out of the park,” said Lee.

The celebration takes place Saturday, July 16 at Charlie Daniels Park from 4pm to 9pm. Bring your lawn chair.

For more information on the big celebration click on this link.