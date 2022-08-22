NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jack Kirkham and Carrie Marlin with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits.

Junior Service League of Hendersonville was founded by a group of women in 2015 that strives to support a local charity each year in Sumner County.

“We choose men, who are pillars in our community, to partner with us and to fundraise for Mr. Sumner County,” said Kirkham, “What they do is go out and fundraise for the local charity that we have chosen, and the men compete with a talent to raise money.”

Parker Strong will be honored by the Mr. Sumner Pageant this year in an effort to raise awareness to suicide prevention and education. Carrie Marlin explained what it means to her to be this year’s recipient.

“Unfortunately, I lost my 16-year-old son in 2018 and we did not have any warning that he was struggling, and he took his life,” said Marlin, “I had to choose between being a victim or a survivor…, so, Parker Strong is devoted to suicide prevention through awareness, education, and counseling resources for those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.”

The foundation is currently installing Parker Stong benches across Middle Tennessee to bring the opportunity for individuals to have hard conversations regarding suicide prevention.

The Mr. Sumner County Pageant will take place on September 10 at 6 p.m. at the Epic Event Center in Gallatin. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about the Parker Strong Foundation click here or watch the entire interview above.