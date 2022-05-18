NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Tennessee! Lieutenant Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol joins Nickelle Smith in the New 2 studio on what to look out for on the roads.

Lt. Bill Miller says with warmer weather underway motorists are bound to see more motorcycles are the roadways.

“We want everyone to understand that with this warm weather and summer months enjoy your motorcycles but as a driver of a traditional passenger vehicle we need to also be mindful that there are motorcycles on the road,” said Lt. Miller, “They have a much smaller profile for us to view so you need to look twice or two to three times to make sure you’re not pulling out in front of a motorcycle and that you’re operating as safely as possible.”

Lt. Miller says speed, impairment and operator inexperience are some of the main contributing factors that lead to motorcycle crashes.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there have been a total of 751 motorcycle crashes in Tennessee so far this year with 24 resulting in fatalities.

To learn more about Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month watch the interview above.