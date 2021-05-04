Newsmaker: Motorcycle Awareness Month in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in Tennessee.

Lieutenant Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined News 2 on the phone to discuss it.

Miller said THP is working to educate the community about the importance of sharing the road and looking for motorcycles.

“This is a very important topic to us because we really want to spread education to all motorists to be on the lookout for motorcycles and motorcyclists, look twice before you pull out in the intersections or change lanes,” said Miller.

Miller said as gas prices go up we will see more motorcycles on the roadways.

Miller is still working on statistics from motorcycle crashes from this year but said he fears those numbers will rise.

Miller said, “Respect each other, watch each other’s lanes, watch your lane, stay off your phones and do not drive distracted.”

