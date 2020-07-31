Newsmaker: ‘More Than Pink Walk’ going virtual due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Susan G Komen Foundation of Central Tennessee has announced they will be hosting their annual More Than Pink Walk virtually this year. This allows participants to track their steps through a mobile app. Participants can walk a little at a time, or all at once on event day in October.

Dawn Eaton, CEO of Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee, spoke with WKRN about the upcoming virtual walk and how to contribute to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE