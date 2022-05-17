NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is on track to surpass last year’s numbers of juveniles arrested on weapons charges. Lieutenant Steven Bowers joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how the department is partnering with churches and non-profits to get these guns off the streets and to keep them out of the hands of young people.

A gun retrieval program run by MNPD’s Office of Alternative Policing Strategies shows that numbers for the 2022 year are already off to a bad start and are set to surpass the previous two years.

“It looks like we may beat those numbers from the past two years,” said Lt. Bowers “We’re at 47 juveniles arrested with gun possession already just in the first quarter of this year.”

Metro police say by collaborating with churches and local non-profit organizations in a gun retrieval program the department has a better opportunity to contact at-risk youth and get weapons off the street.

“The program is an anonymous program, so if individuals come across a weapon in their kid’s rooms, backpacks, or vehicles the churches are locations where the weapons can be turned in on a no-questions-asked process.”

Lt. Bowers says 20 guns have been turned in through the program just in the first two months. A list of gun retrieval locations can be found here.

