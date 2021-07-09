Newsmaker: Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has a new “Miss Tennessee Volunteer.”

Amelia Collins is this year’s winner and joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on her mission to encourage character education.

“I think it’s important to always find time to do what you’re passionate about….I’m really passionate about my degree. I’m super passionate about dance, and then also this title is literally everything to me. I wake up everyday feeling so grateful that I get this wonderful honor. As Miss Tennessee Volunteer I hope to accomplish many things.”

Collins is also a first generation American and of the the youngest state level pageant winners. She is one of two non-vocalist winners in the past three decades and will compete at Miss Volunteer America next May.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.