NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Promoting heart health in women and kids, that’s the goal of Miss Tennessee for America winner Barbara Matthews as she heads to the national pageant next month. Matthews joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on her campaign.

Matthews, who is a healthcare worker, says she has experienced a lot of loss due to unknown heart conditions which promoted her to begin Mommy and Me Heart Checks.

“My daughter has danced competitively for three years now, and we’ve even heard of little girls who didn’t know about their heart health and having tragic events, “said Matthews, “It truly is important to know, even at a young age, to just have that confidence that your child’s heart is healthy and operating as it should and if not, having the opportunity to take preventive measures.”

Matthews says the best part about getting to compete in the pageant next month is gaining the potential opportunity to make Mommy and Me Heart Checks a national event.

“I’m nervous and excited all at the same time,” said Matthews, “I leave on August 10 and our main event is August 17 and 18, which is just around the corner, so I’m in full preparation mode right now.”

The Miss for America Pageant will take place from August 12 to August 20 at the West Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

To learn more about Matthews and her campaign click here.