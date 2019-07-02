Newsmaker: Miss Tennessee 2019 makes history

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
4th of July
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
10-year-old runs in honor of fallen Metro officer
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Little Harpeth Brewing
LA detective charged with taping 37 men in ballpark restroom
Smyrna officer cleared in shooting during domestic call
Attorney for teen accused of crashing into, killing officer says girl is ‘genuinely sorry’
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
WATCH: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge special
Top Stories
Gray areas in drug testing still a concern for Hemp users
Security becoming a concern for hemp farmers
Investors look to hemp stocks for high profits
Newsmaker: Tennessee’s Hemp Surge
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
U.S. Women’s soccer team bringing in more revenue than men’s team
Top Stories
Opinion: Home Run Derby, Yes Please!
Top Stories
Belmont’s Dylan Windler starts for Cavs Summer League
Drama not distracting USWNT from World Cup goal
Vanderbilt Baseball continues the tradition of being MLB pipeline
Tennessee Smokies apologize, delete Kaepernick tweet
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Newsmaker: Miss Tennessee 2019 makes history
Newsmaker
Posted:
Jul 2, 2019 / 06:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2019 / 06:06 PM CDT
Donate to Officer Anderson Memorial Fund
Don't Miss
10-year-old runs in honor of fallen Metro officer
Art of the Craft: Little Harpeth Brewing
LA detective charged with taping 37 men in ballpark restroom
Smyrna officer cleared in shooting during domestic call
Attorney for teen accused of crashing into, killing officer says girl is ‘genuinely sorry’
Drama not distracting USWNT from World Cup goal
Firework smoke lingers after 4th of July
Community Calendar