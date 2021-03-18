Newsmaker: Military aids in vaccination effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The military has been especially important in helping with vaccination efforts.

Major Daniel Miser of the Tennessee Air National Guard joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the role military personnel have played regarding vaccine rollout.

“We’ve got several teams working really hard to make sure we make the biggest impact possible throughout this pandemic,” Major Miser said. “We currently have about 700 soldiers and airmen spread out across the state, operating at about 134 different individual testing and vaccination locations in about 81 different counties across the state.”

