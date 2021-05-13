Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee kids involved in deadly crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is taking a closer look at how young kids are ending up involved in deadly crimes around Nashville.

It’s the issue Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway deals with daily. “You know, I see sadness, a lot of youth who don’t have hope,” Calloway answered when asked what she sees in the kids who have been involved in crimes. “They don’t have support in the community, and a lot of times, they don’t have strong family support. It is sad.”

Calloway said metro police reported a reduction in crime during the pandemic when the stay at home orders were in place. “When parents are home, when families are home, there’s structure. And, that makes a big difference.” Calloway continued, “As we begin to open up, we can see crime starting to creep back up again.”

Calloway said youth needs more positive community support and community programs to get them involved in. She added it’s important to reopen schools, “We have to get them good positive mentors within the school system. We have to open the doors to make sure we’re keeping all of our kids inside the school and not outside.”

Calloway mentioned several more solutions to ending the cycle of youth violence. Be sure to watch the full Newsmaker interview in this article.