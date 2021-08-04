Newsmaker: Metro schools to return to class next Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just days away now from the start of classes at Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of MNPS, joined News 2 via phone to discuss the return to classrooms.

Battle encouraged everyone to wear a mask.

According to a release from MNPS, Metro Nashville Board of Education Chair Christiane Buggs called a special meeting for Thursday, August 5 at 11 a.m. to talk about the COVID mitigation protocols in place for the 2021-22 school year.

The school year begins on August 10.