NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council will reconvene tonight to discuss a variety of topics. Councilmember John Rutherford joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what’s on tonight’s agenda.

License plate readers are expected to be on the agenda again tonight after the council has already spent multiple meetings discussing the controversial topic. Rutherford says tonight’s conversation will focus on which information can be used with the new technology.

“I think the debate continues because it was a very active debate on both sides and we still have to pass legislation to purchase the equipment in the coming months, that has driven further debate and opened up an opportunity to potentially weaken the initial legislation,” said Rutherford.

Metro Council also plans to discuss international tensions after Russia invaded Ukraine just days ago. Rutherford says council members plan to show their solidarity with Ukraine in tonight’s meeting.

“We want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the number of Ukrainian people that have ties to Ukraine that live in the Nashville area,” said Rutherford.

Metro Council will meet be in the Metro Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.