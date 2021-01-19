Newsmaker: Metro council to discuss uptick in crime, rebuilding downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting will take place virtually. Council Member Jonathan Hall spoke with News 2 via phone call to discuss main focus of the meeting tonight.

Hall says a major focus will be an uptick in some levels of crime. He said the council will discuss different ways to survey crime in certain communities.

Hall says the next step is talking about how to rebuild the downtown area and their ability to move forward with the new level of funding. And to perhaps utilize that toward helping small businesses survive.

Hall says infrastructure in District One is a major priority for him.

“As the city struggles with affordable housing and housing in general, we need new residents, we need to grow in a smart and productive way. In order to do that and assist the rest of the city, we need infrastructure.”