Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss transportation plan, COVID-19 spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council is set to meet Tuesday night. Council Member Burkley Allen spoke with News 2 about the topics they will discuss.

Allen says they will talk about the transportation plan and if it’s too large. She said with anything controversial, there are people who disagree on all sides of it. She says they will come up with a plan together and create a focus for the next ten years or so.

She says there are three council members who have served along with others on the committee to allocate funding from the $120 million they received for rent relief, small business relief and city assessment centers, and PPE for first responders, etc.

Allen says the council will look at using $29 million of that to pay them back for extra money the city spent dealing with the coronavirus.