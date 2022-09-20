NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro City Council is taking public comments on two hot topics at tonight’s meeting — smoking dive bars and reproductive health clinics.

Council member Joy Styles joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the ordinances and how residents can make their voices heard.

“We have to hear from the public. We have been elected by you to represent you on the floor for all of these bills that are being passed,” said Styles, “So, if there’s something you’re passionate about certainly reach out to your council member by phone, email, or social media and let them know.”

The Metro Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

