NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council will meet tonight to discuss a series of topics. Councilmember Joy Styles joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what to expect during tonight’s meeting.

Councilmember Styles says two bills on tonight’s agenda are measures that are intended to improve the quality of life for Nashvillians. The bills seek to decrease construction noise and noise during the daytime.

“We have a plethora of construction taking place throughout the city, so it is impacting people’s quality of life,” said councilmember Styles, “So, one bill addresses construction noise from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the winter months which in the summer gets pushed to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to more daylight hours.”

Another bill scheduled on the agenda aims to decrease noise during the daytime. Councilmember Styles said the bill is necessary since a majority of Nashvillians began working from home during the pandemic.

“More people are working from home which means if you are in your house you do need to have quiet so if you have loud mufflers, radios, or neighbors who are making a lot of noise within their home and you can hear it in your house that’s a problem,” said councilmember Styles.

Metro Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Historic Metro Courthouse.

To learn more about the bills being discussed tonight watch the interview above.