Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss mask ordinance

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council is set to discuss a mask ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Tracking COVID in Tennessee
📊 COVID-19 cases among TN school-age children
📊 Tennessee’s Current COVID-19 hospitalizations
📊 New COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by month

Russ Bradford of Metro Council joined News 2 in the studio to discuss the possible ordinance and resolution.

Bradford says the city can only do so much in his own opinion. He said in order to get back to a new normal he would like to see some leadership from the state.

The meeting is set to happen at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss