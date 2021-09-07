Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss mask ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council is set to discuss a mask ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Russ Bradford of Metro Council joined News 2 in the studio to discuss the possible ordinance and resolution.

Bradford says the city can only do so much in his own opinion. He said in order to get back to a new normal he would like to see some leadership from the state.

The meeting is set to happen at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.